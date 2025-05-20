Insider Buying: Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Purchases 18 Shares of Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hayes purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 838 ($11.19) per share, for a total transaction of £150.84 ($201.47).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Howden Joinery Group stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 846 ($11.30). 2,697,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,663. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 647.10 ($8.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 982.50 ($13.12). The firm has a market cap of £4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 746.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 784.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.60 ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 25.70%. On average, analysts expect that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 52.8073286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a GBX 16.30 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.01%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

Featured Articles

