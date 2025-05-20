Soroush Salehian Dardashti Sells 250,000 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 250,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $3,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,514,808 shares in the company, valued at $55,182,485.60. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 200,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $1,072,000.00.

Shares of AEVA traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.58. 5,526,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.07. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aeva Technologies from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Aeva Technologies from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $6.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $5.22 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

