Soroush Salehian Dardashti Sells 250,000 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 250,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $3,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,514,808 shares in the company, valued at $55,182,485.60. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Soroush Salehian Dardashti also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 26th, Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 200,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $1,072,000.00.
Aeva Technologies Stock Down 15.5%
Shares of AEVA traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.58. 5,526,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.07. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aeva Technologies from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Aeva Technologies from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $6.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $5.22 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.
