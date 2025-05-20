Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading 13.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 50,972,758 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 33,162,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).
Corcel Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.56 million, a PE ratio of -3,921.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60.
Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Corcel
Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.
