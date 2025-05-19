Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Director Acquires $550,053.36 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) Director Arjun Goyal bought 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $550,053.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,053.36. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arjun Goyal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Arjun Goyal bought 417,646 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $5,316,633.58.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 459,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,688. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a current ratio of 21.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNTA shares. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,909,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,623 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,954,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,973 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $20,994,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,426,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after buying an additional 710,936 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,364,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,854,000 after buying an additional 685,371 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

