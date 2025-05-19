Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Director Acquires $550,053.36 in Stock

Posted by on May 19th, 2025

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTAGet Free Report) Director Arjun Goyal bought 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $550,053.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,053.36. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arjun Goyal also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 16th, Arjun Goyal bought 417,646 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $5,316,633.58.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 459,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,688. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a current ratio of 21.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNTA shares. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNTA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,909,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,623 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,954,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,973 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $20,994,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,426,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after buying an additional 710,936 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,364,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,854,000 after buying an additional 685,371 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.