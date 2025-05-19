Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Director Acquires $5,316,633.58 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) Director Arjun Goyal acquired 417,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,316,633.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 462,585 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,707.05. This represents a 929.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arjun Goyal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 15th, Arjun Goyal bought 44,939 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $550,053.36.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0%

CNTA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.26. 459,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,688. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. Analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15,209.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNTA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

