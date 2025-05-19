Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.36 and last traded at $83.30, with a volume of 938376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Capmk upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on Nutanix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.85.

Nutanix Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 61,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $4,823,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,309 shares in the company, valued at $39,287,411. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,988,924.32. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,575,797 shares of company stock worth $415,742,123 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

