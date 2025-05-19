Best Shipping Stocks To Watch Now – May 19th

Shopify, United Parcel Service, Carrier Global, Blackstone, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Viking, and Rio Tinto Group are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly listed companies that operate vessels for transporting goods by sea, including container ships, tankers, bulk carriers and other cargo vessels. Investing in these equities gives exposure to global trade volumes and freight‐rate dynamics. Their performance tends to track economic growth, commodity demand and industry‐specific cycles such as fleet capacity and fuel costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,743,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,720. The firm has a market cap of $141.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. Shopify has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.08.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,044,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.49. The company has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

CARR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.85. 6,470,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $83.32.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,130,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,098. The company has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.43. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

NYSE ZIM traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.45. 21,728,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $30.15.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Shares of Viking stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,765,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,938. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47. Viking has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.38.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $62.38. 2,406,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,297. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73.

