Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 913 ($12.14) and last traded at GBX 896.50 ($11.92), with a volume of 386001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 909.50 ($12.09).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Paragon Banking Group Stock Down 1.4%

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 790.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 759.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a GBX 27.20 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Hill bought 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 740 ($9.84) per share, with a total value of £1,176.60 ($1,564.63). Also, insider Graeme Yorston bought 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.53) per share, with a total value of £3,283.86 ($4,366.84). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,810 shares of company stock worth $2,082,024. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

