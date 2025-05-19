Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.70 ($0.10), with a volume of 11403143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.55 ($0.10).

Metals Exploration Trading Up 2.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.01. The stock has a market cap of £249.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Activity at Metals Exploration

In related news, insider Andrew Chubb purchased 69,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £4,193.40 ($5,576.33). 65.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Metals Exploration Company Profile

Metals Exploration Plc is a gold producer in the Philippines. It is the 100% owner of the Runruno Gold Project located in the Northern Philippines.

