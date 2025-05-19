SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,034,147 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 392% from the previous session’s volume of 413,609 shares.The stock last traded at $39.55 and had previously closed at $39.62.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.