iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 288,168 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 150,756 shares.The stock last traded at $21.65 and had previously closed at $21.66.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0711 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTJ. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 1,075.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

