iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 288,168 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 150,756 shares.The stock last traded at $21.65 and had previously closed at $21.66.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0711 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
