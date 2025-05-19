Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07), with a volume of 356433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Tanfield Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £8.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29,744.20 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.29.

Get Tanfield Group alerts:

Tanfield Group (LON:TAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported GBX 0.17 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tanfield Group had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.00%.

About Tanfield Group

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tanfield Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanfield Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.