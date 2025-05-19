Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Up 13.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) rose 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Approximately 58,833,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 33,245,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Up 13.3%

The company has a market capitalization of £13.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3,921.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About Corcel

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

