Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.95. 25,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 85,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get Guardian Pharmacy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardian Pharmacy Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 278,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 42,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.