Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 1696628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

