Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.69 and last traded at $41.67, with a volume of 196927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional International Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,075,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth $81,583,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,650 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,376,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,758,000 after buying an additional 1,209,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,999,000.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

