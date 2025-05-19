US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $76.99, with a volume of 372334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

US Foods Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.67.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. The trade was a 800.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of US Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

