American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19), Zacks reports.

American Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ AREC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.90. 797,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,946. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. American Resources has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

