Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 497,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 245,266 shares.The stock last traded at $33.35 and had previously closed at $33.42.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

