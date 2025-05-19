Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.52 and last traded at $66.53, with a volume of 1370596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.29.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 93,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 99.8% in the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 328,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,480,000 after buying an additional 164,195 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.