Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.52 and last traded at $66.53, with a volume of 1370596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.29.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7%
The firm has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- UnitedHealth Insiders Double Down: Is UNH Stock a Value Play?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- What Ray Dalio’s Latest Moves Tell Investors
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Amazon: Why May Is the Last Month to Get the Stock at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.