ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Posts Earnings Results

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%.

ClearOne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. 20,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,778. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.62. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearOne in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

