Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.14 and last traded at $45.13. 21,955,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 72,509,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,625,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,476.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,113,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,588.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

