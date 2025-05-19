Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $472.90 and last traded at $473.58. 288,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,283,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.9%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

