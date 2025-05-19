Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.58 and last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 350464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1,248.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 179,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 165,848 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 13,376.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 139,118 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,277,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 8,319.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

