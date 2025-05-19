Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.81 and last traded at $94.56, with a volume of 82268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.82.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Trading Up 1.5%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

