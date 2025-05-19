Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Trading Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.31 and last traded at $68.62. 2,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 11,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum set a $115.00 target price on Bel Fuse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 4.7%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.44 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.60 million.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 7.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bel Fuse by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bel Fuse by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 278.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Bel Fuse by 41.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. 6.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

