Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 293,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,082,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

VTLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vital Energy from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered Vital Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Vital Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $599.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $512.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.76 million. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $117,601.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,141.49. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,335.88. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $448,742 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vital Energy by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vital Energy by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Vital Energy by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

