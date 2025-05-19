Telecom Stocks Worth Watching – May 19th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide telecommunications services—such as voice calling, broadband internet and wireless data connectivity. These stocks often offer stable cash flows and dividend yields but are influenced by factors like regulatory changes, infrastructure investments and evolving technology standards. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,616,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,167,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $14.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,025.77. 1,046,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,537. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $863.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $973.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.33 billion, a PE ratio of 150.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $193.63. 2,429,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Read More