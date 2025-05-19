CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $442.49 and last traded at $441.27. 645,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,094,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $439.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.56.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 871.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,178,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,367,163.36. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,431 shares of company stock valued at $76,275,228. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

