Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Today – May 19th

Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, Quanta Services, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, and Rockwell Automation are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are equity shares of companies that produce or develop power from renewable sources—such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal and biomass—instead of relying on fossil fuels. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the growth potential of the clean-energy sector and support efforts to reduce carbon emissions while seeking financial returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

NYSE:SO traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.37. 3,032,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,048. Southern has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $345.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,888. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.22 and a 200 day moving average of $301.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.05. 9,593,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,403,075. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $308.70. The company had a trading volume of 361,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,650. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $310.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

