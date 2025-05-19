Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 92,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 82,182 shares.The stock last traded at $2.77 and had previously closed at $2.84.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.0084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 68,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

