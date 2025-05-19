Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2026 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE GRP.U traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.38. 263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,712. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

