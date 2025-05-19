8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.070-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.0 million-$182.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.4 million. 8X8 also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.340-0.370 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.51.

8X8 stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $237.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.80. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Research analysts predict that 8X8 will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,289,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,865,531.48. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,678 shares of company stock valued at $562,412. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 8X8 stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 505.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,070 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of 8X8 worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

