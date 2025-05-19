The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Plans $0.03 Semi-annual Dividend

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th.

The European Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

The European Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of EEA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,404. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. The European Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.