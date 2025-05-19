iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.87 and last traded at $87.84, with a volume of 3295006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average is $80.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

