Reviewing Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP) & Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRQ)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Nocopi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Venator Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Nocopi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Venator Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nocopi Technologies and Venator Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nocopi Technologies N/A N/A N/A Venator Materials -18.19% -47.15% -8.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nocopi Technologies and Venator Materials”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nocopi Technologies N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -1,690.29 Venator Materials $2.17 billion 9.85 -$188.00 million ($3.28) -60.98

Nocopi Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venator Materials. Nocopi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venator Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nocopi Technologies beats Venator Materials on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nocopi Technologies

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services. It also licenses its patented reactive ink technologies for the entertainment and toy, and document and product authentication markets. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Nocopi Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; and colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganic chemicals, and driers for construction, coatings, plastics, cosmetics, inks, catalyst, and laminates. This segment also offers wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications to prolong the life through protection from decay, fungal, and insect attack; timber treatment chemicals for use in decking, fencing, and other residential outdoor wood structures; and industrial construction products for use in telephone poles, and salt water piers and pilings. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Stockton-On-Tees, the United Kingdom. On May 14, 2023, Venator Materials PLC, along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

