eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Trading Down 8.8% – What’s Next?

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.47 ($0.07). Approximately 3,608,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 1,128,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on shares of eEnergy Group in a research note on Monday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £21.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.40.

