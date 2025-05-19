Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 107.75 ($1.43), with a volume of 82177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.45).

Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.02. The company has a market capitalization of £61.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported GBX 9.06 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marwyn Value Investors had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 99.97%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

