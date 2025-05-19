Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.49), with a volume of 23320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.51).
Panther Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 million, a P/E ratio of -938.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52.
Panther Metals Company Profile
The Company will utilise their extensive international network to identify opportunities in base, precious and energy metals.
