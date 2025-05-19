Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.49), with a volume of 23320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.51).

Panther Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 million, a P/E ratio of -938.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52.

Panther Metals Company Profile

Listed on the standard segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Panther Metals invests in or acquires companies or projects within the natural resources sector which have the potential for growth and value generation over the medium to long term.

The Company will utilise their extensive international network to identify opportunities in base, precious and energy metals.

