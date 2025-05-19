Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Issues Earnings Results

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.20) by $5.61, Zacks reports. Eyenovia had a negative net margin of 114,639.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,108.24%.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

EYEN stock remained flat at $1.13 during midday trading on Monday. 653,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $124.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday, March 21st.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

