WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 85,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 31,749 shares.The stock last traded at $77.81 and had previously closed at $77.72.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.3%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 93,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

