Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 179,617,234 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 74,017,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £629,100.00, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Versarien had a negative return on equity of 216.70% and a negative net margin of 225.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

