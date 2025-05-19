Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

