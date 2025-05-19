Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 3944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Separately, Barclays raised Raiffeisen Bank International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 17.21%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2983 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Raiffeisen Bank International’s previous dividend of $0.22. Raiffeisen Bank International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.68%.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

