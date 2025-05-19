Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 103987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Legrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Legrand had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legrand SA will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

