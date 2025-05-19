Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 103987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Legrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.
Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Legrand had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legrand SA will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.
About Legrand
Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.
