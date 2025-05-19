International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) CAO Beril Yildiz Sells 2,400 Shares

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $185,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,812.93. The trade was a 41.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.28. 1,064,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 82.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.55. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $106.77.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $42,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.