CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 31,474 shares.The stock last traded at $84.03 and had previously closed at $82.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVR Partners

CVR Partners Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $142.87 million during the quarter.

CVR Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.98 per share, with a total value of $37,490.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 207,686 shares in the company, valued at $15,572,296.28. This trade represents a 0.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,739,884.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Partners

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.