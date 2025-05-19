Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1319 per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is a 6.4% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of BSJQ stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.24. 219,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,551. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,782 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

