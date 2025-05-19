Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 14762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTTAY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.1978 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
