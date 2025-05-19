Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on May 19th, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0788 per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a 3.6% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 408,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,331. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.