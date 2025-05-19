Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0788 per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a 3.6% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 408,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,331. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

